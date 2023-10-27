If you're searching for how to watch high school football in Erie County, Ohio this week, we've got you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Ohio This Week

  • Stark County
  • Belmont County
  • Cuyahoga County
  • Allen County
  • Greene County
  • Darke County
  • Licking County
  • Huron County
  • Jefferson County
  • Washington County

    • Erie County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week

    Sandusky at Buckeye High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Medina, OH
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.