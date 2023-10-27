High school football competition in Geauga County, Ohio is on the schedule this week, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Ohio This Week

  • Hamilton County
  • Ashland County
  • Miami County
  • Medina County
  • Erie County
  • Jefferson County
  • Monroe County
  • Butler County
  • Summit County
  • Marion County

    • Geauga County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week

    Cardinal High School at Canton Central Catholic

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Canton, OH
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.