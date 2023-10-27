Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Madison County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
High school football competition in Madison County, Ohio is happening this week, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Ohio This Week
Madison County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Blanchester High School at Bethel Tate
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Bethel, OH
- Conference: Southern Buckeye Athletic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.