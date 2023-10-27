Max Strus and his Cleveland Cavaliers teammates hit the court versus the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on October 25, Strus produced 27 points and 12 rebounds in a 114-113 win versus the Nets.

If you'd like to place a bet on Strus' props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Max Strus Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (-125)

Over 10.5 (-125) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-125)

Over 4.5 (-125) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+102)

Thunder 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Thunder were 19th in the NBA last year, giving up 116.4 points per contest.

The Thunder were the worst squad in the NBA last season, conceding 46.6 rebounds per contest.

The Thunder were the 19th-ranked team in the league in assists allowed per game last season, at 25.9.

Looking at three-point defense, the Thunder were ranked 23rd in the league last season, allowing 12.9 makes per game.

Max Strus vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/10/2023 42 22 7 3 4 0 1 12/14/2022 18 10 2 0 2 0 1

