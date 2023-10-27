If you're wondering how to watch this week's local high school football action in Perry County, Ohio, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are outlined below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Ohio This Week

  • Darke County
  • Licking County
  • Belmont County
  • Greene County
  • Preble County
  • Ashtabula County
  • Van Wert County
  • Monroe County
  • Cuyahoga County
  • Williams County

    • Perry County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week

    Miller at Waterford

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Waterford, OH
    • Conference: Tri-Valley Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.