Mark your calendars for the high school football action happening in Richland County, Ohio this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.

    Lexington at Mansfield Senior High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Mansfield, OH
    • Conference: Ohio Cardinal Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at Clear Fork High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Bellville, OH
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

