In Stark County, Ohio, there are attractive high school football matchups on the docket this week. the inside scoop on how to stream them is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Ohio This Week

Stark County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week

Hoover at St. Francis DeSales High School - Columbus

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Columbus, OH

Columbus, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Perry High School - Massillon at Lake High School - Uniontown

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Uniontown, OH

Uniontown, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Cardinal High School at Canton Central Catholic

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Canton, OH

Canton, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Charles Preparatory School at Green High School - Uniontown