Summit County, Ohio has high school football games on the schedule this week, and information on how to stream them is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Ohio This Week

  • Jefferson County
  • Defiance County
  • Stark County
  • Mercer County
  • Washington County
  • Licking County
  • Clinton County
  • Greene County
  • Clermont County
  • Mahoning County

    • Summit County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week

    Field at Lake Catholic High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Eastlake, OH
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.