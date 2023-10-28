When the Columbus Blue Jackets play the New York Islanders on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Adam Fantilli find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Adam Fantilli score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)

Fantilli stats and insights

Fantilli has scored in two of seven games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Islanders.

He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.

Fantilli averages 2.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.8%.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders have given up 19 goals in total (3.2 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents once while averaging 26 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

