Brisbane Lions and St. Kilda Saints square off in a AFL Womens Premiership Football match in one of many compelling matchups on the AFL slate on Saturday.

AFL Streaming Live Today

Brisbane Lions at St. Kilda Saints

League: AFL Womens Premiership Football

AFL Womens Premiership Football Game Time: 12:00 AM ET

12:00 AM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks

Carlton Blues at Essendon Bombers

League: AFL Womens Premiership Football

AFL Womens Premiership Football Game Time: 12:00 AM ET

12:00 AM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks

Western Bulldogs at West Coast Eagles

League: AFL Womens Premiership Football

AFL Womens Premiership Football Game Time: 2:00 AM ET

2:00 AM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks

Geelong Cats at Richmond Tigers

League: AFL Womens Premiership Football

AFL Womens Premiership Football Game Time: 4:00 AM ET

4:00 AM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks

Collingwood Magpies at Sydney Swans

League: AFL Womens Premiership Football

AFL Womens Premiership Football Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks

