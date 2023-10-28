The Indiana Pacers, Bennedict Mathurin included, match up versus the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET.

In a 143-120 win over the Wizards (his previous action) Mathurin put up 18 points, five assists and two steals.

In this piece we'll examine Mathurin's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Bennedict Mathurin Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Points Prop: Over 16.5 (-104)

Over 16.5 (-104) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (+100)

Over 4.5 (+100) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+138)

Cavaliers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Cavaliers were the best in the league last season, giving up 106.9 points per game.

The Cavaliers conceded 41.2 rebounds on average last season, second in the league.

The Cavaliers were the best squad in the NBA in assists conceded per game last season, at 23.0.

The Cavaliers allowed 11.3 made 3-pointers per game last season, second in the NBA in that category.

Bennedict Mathurin vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/2/2023 33 19 9 0 1 2 0 2/5/2023 27 9 6 0 0 0 0 12/29/2022 31 23 3 1 1 0 1 12/16/2022 29 22 3 2 2 0 1

