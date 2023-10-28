Montana State, Idaho, Week 9 Big Sky Football Power Rankings
Looking at the schools in the Big Sky, who are the top teams in the conference entering Week 9 of the college football season? In this week's power rankings, which can be seen below, we take a look at each team and how they stack up.
Big Sky Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.
1. Montana State
- Current Record: 6-1 | Projected Record: 9-1
- Overall Rank: 2nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 39th
- Last Game: W 42-30 vs Sacramento State
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: @ Idaho
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. Idaho
- Current Record: 5-2 | Projected Record: 7-2
- Overall Rank: 11th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 31st
- Last Game: L 23-21 vs Montana
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: Montana State
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. Montana
- Current Record: 6-1 | Projected Record: 7-3
- Overall Rank: 16th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 23rd
- Last Game: W 23-21 vs Idaho
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: Northern Colorado
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. Sacramento State
- Current Record: 5-2 | Projected Record: 7-2
- Overall Rank: 22nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 43rd
- Last Game: L 42-30 vs Montana State
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: Idaho State
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. Portland State
- Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 5-3
- Overall Rank: 23rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 20th
- Last Game: L 38-24 vs Idaho State
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: Eastern Washington
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. UC Davis
- Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 6-4
- Overall Rank: 27th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 51st
- Last Game: W 17-16 vs Weber State
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: @ Northern Arizona
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
7. Idaho State
- Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 5-4
- Overall Rank: 31st
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 13th
- Last Game: W 38-24 vs Portland State
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: @ Sacramento State
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
8. Eastern Washington
- Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 4-5
- Overall Rank: 43rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 6th
- Last Game: W 31-23 vs Weber State
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: @ Portland State
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
9. Northern Arizona
- Current Record: 2-5 | Projected Record: 3-7
- Overall Rank: 47th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 5th
- Last Game: L 45-21 vs Portland State
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: UC Davis
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
10. Weber State
- Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 3-5
- Overall Rank: 54th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 9th
- Last Game: L 31-23 vs Eastern Washington
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: BYE
11. Northern Colorado
- Current Record: 0-7 | Projected Record: 0-9
- Overall Rank: 88th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 12th
- Last Game: L 24-17 vs Cal Poly
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: @ Montana
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
12. Cal Poly
- Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 1-7
- Overall Rank: 94th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 8th
- Last Game: W 24-17 vs Northern Colorado
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: BYE
