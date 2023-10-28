The New York Islanders (3-2-1) will visit the Columbus Blue Jackets (3-2-2) on Saturday, with the Islanders coming off a victory and the Blue Jackets off a loss.

Islanders Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Blue Jackets vs Islanders Additional Info

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

The Blue Jackets have allowed 23 total goals this season (3.3 per game), 16th in the NHL.

The Blue Jackets have 20 goals this season (2.9 per game), 19th in the NHL.

Defensively, the Blue Jackets have given up 18 goals (3.0 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.0 goals-per-game average (18 total) during that stretch.

Blue Jackets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jack Roslovic 6 2 4 6 1 6 31.2% Ivan Provorov 7 0 6 6 4 1 - Boone Jenner 7 4 1 5 4 7 61.9% Adam Fantilli 7 2 2 4 1 3 44.4% Johnny Gaudreau 7 0 4 4 3 1 -

Islanders Stats & Trends

The Islanders have allowed 19 total goals (3.2 per game), the ninth-fewest in league play.

The Islanders' 16 total goals (2.7 per game) make them the 28th-ranked scoring team in the league.

Over on the defensive side, the Islanders have given up 2.8 goals per game (17 total) over those 10 outings.

They have scored 16 goals during that span.

Islanders Key Players