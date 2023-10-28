How to Watch the Blue Jackets vs. Islanders Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 28
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The New York Islanders (3-2-1) will visit the Columbus Blue Jackets (3-2-2) on Saturday, with the Islanders coming off a victory and the Blue Jackets off a loss.
You can watch ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN to see the Blue Jackets attempt to defeat the Islanders.
Islanders Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Blue Jackets vs Islanders Additional Info
Blue Jackets Stats & Trends
- The Blue Jackets have allowed 23 total goals this season (3.3 per game), 16th in the NHL.
- The Blue Jackets have 20 goals this season (2.9 per game), 19th in the NHL.
- Defensively, the Blue Jackets have given up 18 goals (3.0 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.0 goals-per-game average (18 total) during that stretch.
Blue Jackets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Roslovic
|6
|2
|4
|6
|1
|6
|31.2%
|Ivan Provorov
|7
|0
|6
|6
|4
|1
|-
|Boone Jenner
|7
|4
|1
|5
|4
|7
|61.9%
|Adam Fantilli
|7
|2
|2
|4
|1
|3
|44.4%
|Johnny Gaudreau
|7
|0
|4
|4
|3
|1
|-
Islanders Stats & Trends
- The Islanders have allowed 19 total goals (3.2 per game), the ninth-fewest in league play.
- The Islanders' 16 total goals (2.7 per game) make them the 28th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- Over on the defensive side, the Islanders have given up 2.8 goals per game (17 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have scored 16 goals during that span.
Islanders Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Noah Dobson
|6
|2
|5
|7
|5
|2
|-
|Kyle Palmieri
|6
|2
|4
|6
|2
|1
|50%
|Mathew Barzal
|6
|1
|4
|5
|8
|7
|0%
|Bo Horvat
|6
|3
|2
|5
|8
|1
|54%
|Cal Clutterbuck
|6
|2
|2
|4
|5
|2
|-
