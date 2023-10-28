Blue Jackets vs. Islanders: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - October 28
Saturday will feature an NHL outing between the road favorite New York Islanders (3-2-1, -155 on the moneyline to win) and the Columbus Blue Jackets (3-2-2, +130 moneyline odds) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN.
Blue Jackets vs. Islanders Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
Blue Jackets vs. Islanders Total and Moneyline
|Islanders Moneyline
|Blue Jackets Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-155
|+130
|6
Blue Jackets vs. Islanders Betting Trends
- Columbus has played four games this season that finished with more than 6 goals.
- The Islanders were listed as a moneyline favorite in three games this season, and won every time.
- The Blue Jackets have been the underdog five times this season, and upset their opponent in three of those games.
- New York has had moneyline odds of -155 or shorter in only one game this season, and won.
- Columbus has played with moneyline odds of +130 or longer two times this season, and won both.
