Bo Horvat and Boone Jenner are two of the best players to watch when the New York Islanders meet the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Saturday, October 28 at 7:00 PM ET.

Blue Jackets vs. Islanders Game Information

Blue Jackets Players to Watch

Columbus' Ivan Provorov has totaled six assists and zero goals in seven games. That's good for six points.

Jack Roslovic is a top scorer for Columbus, with six total points this season. In six games, he has scored two goals and provided four assists.

This season, Jenner has scored four goals and contributed one assist for Columbus, giving him a point total of five.

In the crease, Spencer Martin has a 1-1-0 record this season, with a .915 save percentage (25th in the league). In 3 games, he has 75 saves, and has conceded seven goals (3.0 goals against average).

Islanders Players to Watch

Noah Dobson is one of New York's top contributors (seven points), via put up two goals and five assists.

Kyle Palmieri has picked up six points (one per game), scoring two goals and adding four assists.

Horvat has five points for New York, via three goals and two assists.

Semyon Varlamov's record is 0-1-0. He has given up three goals (3.04 goals against average) and made 40 saves.

Blue Jackets vs. Islanders Stat Comparison

Islanders Rank Islanders AVG Blue Jackets AVG Blue Jackets Rank 22nd 2.67 Goals Scored 2.86 18th 19th 3.17 Goals Allowed 3.29 20th 13th 31.7 Shots 33.3 6th 28th 35.2 Shots Allowed 32.6 24th 20th 15% Power Play % 20% 15th 19th 75% Penalty Kill % 80% 15th

