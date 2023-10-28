Bruce Brown and the Indiana Pacers take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday.

In his last time on the court, a 143-120 win over the Wizards, Brown had 24 points.

In this piece we'll break down Brown's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Bruce Brown Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Points Prop: Over 13.5 (-108)

Over 13.5 (-108) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-112)

Over 4.5 (-112) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (-115)

Over 2.5 (-115) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-120)

Cavaliers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Cavaliers allowed 106.9 points per game last year, best in the league.

In terms of rebounds, the Cavaliers were second in the NBA last season, allowing 41.2 per game.

The Cavaliers gave up 23 assists per game last season (best in the league).

The Cavaliers were the second-ranked squad in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, conceding 11.3 makes per game.

Bruce Brown vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/23/2023 22 2 2 2 0 0 0 1/6/2023 28 13 5 6 3 0 1

