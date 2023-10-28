The Cleveland Cavaliers (1-1) host the Indiana Pacers (1-0) in a matchup of Central Division teams at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, tipping off at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The Cavaliers are 3.5-point favorites in the game, the first matchup between the squads this season.

Cavaliers vs. Pacers Game Info & Odds

Cavaliers vs. Pacers Score Prediction

Prediction: Cavaliers 124 - Pacers 118

Cavaliers vs Pacers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Cavaliers vs. Pacers

Pick ATS: Cavaliers (- 3.5)

Cavaliers (- 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Cavaliers (-5.7)

Cavaliers (-5.7) Computer Predicted Total: 241.5

Cavaliers Performance Insights

Offensively, the Cavaliers were the 25th-ranked squad in the NBA (112.3 points per game) last season. On defense, they were best (106.9 points allowed per game).

Last year, Cleveland was 25th in the NBA in rebounds (41.1 per game) and second-best in rebounds allowed (41.2).

Last season the Cavaliers were ranked 19th in the NBA in assists with 24.9 per game.

In terms of turnovers, Cleveland was fourth-best in the NBA in committing them (12.4 per game) last year. And it was fourth-best in forcing them (14.7 per game).

At 11.6 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc last season, the Cavaliers were 19th and 11th in the league, respectively, in those categories.

