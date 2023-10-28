Cavaliers vs. Pacers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 28
Central Division foes square off when the Cleveland Cavaliers (1-1) host the Indiana Pacers (1-0) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, beginning at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The Pacers are 3.5-point underdogs in the game, the first matchup between the teams this season.
Cavaliers vs. Pacers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH and BSIN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Cavaliers vs. Pacers Score Prediction
- Prediction: Pacers 129 - Cavaliers 113
Cavaliers vs Pacers Additional Info
|Cavaliers vs Pacers Injury Report
|Cavaliers vs Pacers Betting Trends & Stats
|Cavaliers vs Pacers Odds/Over/Under
Spread & Total Prediction for Cavaliers vs. Pacers
- Pick ATS: Pacers (+ 3.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Pacers (-16.3)
- Pick OU:
Over (223.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 241.5
Cavaliers Performance Insights
- Last year, the Cavaliers were 25th in the league offensively (112.3 points scored per game) and best defensively (106.9 points conceded).
- On the boards, Cleveland was 25th in the league in rebounds (41.1 per game) last year. It was second-best in rebounds allowed (41.2 per game).
- Last season the Cavaliers were ranked 19th in the league in assists with 24.9 per game.
- Last year, Cleveland was fourth-best in the league in turnovers committed (12.4 per game) and fourth-best in turnovers forced (14.7).
- The Cavaliers were 19th in the league in 3-pointers made (11.6 per game) and 11th in 3-point percentage (36.7%) last year.
