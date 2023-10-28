Central Division foes square off when the Cleveland Cavaliers (1-1) host the Indiana Pacers (1-0) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, beginning at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The Pacers are 3.5-point underdogs in the game, the first matchup between the teams this season.

Cavaliers vs. Pacers Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOH and BSIN

BSOH and BSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Cavaliers vs. Pacers Score Prediction

Prediction: Pacers 129 - Cavaliers 113

Cavaliers vs Pacers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Cavaliers vs. Pacers

Pick ATS: Pacers (+ 3.5)

Pacers (+ 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Pacers (-16.3)

Pacers (-16.3) Pick OU: Over (223.5)



Over (223.5) Computer Predicted Total: 241.5

Cavaliers Performance Insights

Last year, the Cavaliers were 25th in the league offensively (112.3 points scored per game) and best defensively (106.9 points conceded).

On the boards, Cleveland was 25th in the league in rebounds (41.1 per game) last year. It was second-best in rebounds allowed (41.2 per game).

Last season the Cavaliers were ranked 19th in the league in assists with 24.9 per game.

Last year, Cleveland was fourth-best in the league in turnovers committed (12.4 per game) and fourth-best in turnovers forced (14.7).

The Cavaliers were 19th in the league in 3-pointers made (11.6 per game) and 11th in 3-point percentage (36.7%) last year.

