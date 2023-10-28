The Cleveland Cavaliers (1-1) host the Indiana Pacers (1-0) in a matchup of Central Division rivals at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 28, 2023. This is the first matchup between the squads this season.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Cavaliers and Pacers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Cavaliers vs. Pacers Game Info

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Cavaliers vs Pacers Additional Info

Cavaliers Stats Insights

The Cavaliers shot 48.8% from the field last season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 48.5% the Pacers allowed to opponents.

Cleveland had a 34-13 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 48.5% from the field.

The Pacers ranked 24th in rebounding in the NBA. The Cavaliers finished 25th.

Last year, the Cavaliers recorded 112.3 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than the 119.5 the Pacers gave up.

When Cleveland scored more than 119.5 points last season, it went 10-3.

Cavaliers Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Cavaliers played better when playing at home last season, averaging 113.2 points per game, compared to 111.3 per game on the road.

In 2022-23, Cleveland allowed 105 points per game at home. In away games, it allowed 108.8.

The Cavaliers averaged 11.9 threes per game, which was 0.6 more than they averaged in away games (11.3). When it came to three-point percentage, they shot 36.6% at home and 36.8% in road games.

Cavaliers Injuries