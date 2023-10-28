Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, October 28, when the Oklahoma State Cowboys and Cincinnati Bearcats go head to head at 8:00 PM? Our projection model believes in the Cowboys. See our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Cincinnati vs. Oklahoma State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Oklahoma State (-7.5) Toss Up (52.5) Oklahoma State 36, Cincinnati 17

Week 9 Big 12 Predictions

Cincinnati Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 29.4% chance of a victory for the Bearcats.

The Bearcats is 1-5-0 against the spread this season.

Cincinnati is 0-1 against the spread when an underdog by 7.5 points or more this season.

Out of the Bearcats' six games with a set total, four have hit the over (66.7%).

Cincinnati games this year have averaged a total of 50.1 points, 2.4 less than the point total in this matchup.

Oklahoma State Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Cowboys a 75.0% chance to win.

Against the spread, the Cowboys are 4-2-0 this year.

Out of six Cowboys games so far this season, three have gone over the total.

The over/under for this game is 52.5 points, 3.3 more than the average point total for Oklahoma State games this season.

Bearcats vs. Cowboys 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Oklahoma State 29.1 26.0 25.5 24.8 34.0 27.7 Cincinnati 27.0 26.0 27.0 25.2 27.0 28.0

