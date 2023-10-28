The Oklahoma State Cowboys (5-2) will play a fellow Big 12 opponent, the Cincinnati Bearcats (2-5) in a matchup on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Boone Pickens Stadium. The Cowboys are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 7.5 points. The over/under is 52.5 in the outing.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Oklahoma State vs. Cincinnati matchup.

Cincinnati vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Stillwater, Oklahoma
  • Venue: Boone Pickens Stadium

Cincinnati vs. Oklahoma State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Oklahoma State Moneyline Cincinnati Moneyline
BetMGM Oklahoma State (-7.5) 52.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Oklahoma State (-7.5) 52.5 -310 +245 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 9 Odds

Cincinnati vs. Oklahoma State Betting Trends

  • Cincinnati has covered just once in six games with a spread this year.
  • The Bearcats have not covered the spread when an underdog by 7.5 points or more this year (in one opportunity).
  • Oklahoma State has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.

Cincinnati 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000
To Win the Big 12 +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

