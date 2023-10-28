In the upcoming contest against the New York Islanders, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Emil Bemstrom to light the lamp for the Columbus Blue Jackets? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be considering.

Will Emil Bemstrom score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)

Bemstrom stats and insights

In two of six games this season, Bemstrom has scored, including one game with multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Islanders.

He has scored three goals, but has no assists, on the power play.

He takes 2.1 shots per game, and converts 20.0% of them.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders have given up 19 goals in total (3.2 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents once while averaging 26 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN

