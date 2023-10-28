In the semifinals of the Swiss Indoors Basel on Saturday, Hubert Hurkacz (ranked No. 11) meets Ugo Humbert (No. 28).

In this Semifinal match, Hurkacz is favored (-175) against Humbert (+135) .

Hubert Hurkacz vs. Ugo Humbert Match Information

Tournament: The Swiss Indoors Basel

The Swiss Indoors Basel Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: St. Jakobshalle Basel

St. Jakobshalle Basel Location: Basel, Switzerland

Basel, Switzerland Court Surface: Hard

Hubert Hurkacz vs. Ugo Humbert Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Hubert Hurkacz has a 63.6% chance to win.

Hubert Hurkacz Ugo Humbert -175 Odds to Win Match +135 +220 Odds to Win Tournament +550 63.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 42.6% 31.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 15.4% 53.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 46.1

Hubert Hurkacz vs. Ugo Humbert Trends and Insights

In the quarterfinals on Friday, Hurkacz defeated No. 25-ranked Tallon Griekspoor, 6-7, 6-4, 6-4.

Humbert will look to stay on track after a 6-4, 2-6, 6-2 victory over No. 96-ranked Dominic Stephan Stricker in the quarterfinals on Friday.

In his 60 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Hurkacz has played an average of 30.7 games (27.5 in best-of-three matches).

Through 41 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Hurkacz has played 29.1 games per match (26.8 in best-of-three matches) and won 53.0% of them.

In his 46 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Humbert is averaging 24.9 games per match (23.5 in best-of-three matches) while winning 50.7% of those games.

On hard courts, Humbert has played 31 matches and averaged 24.4 games per match (23.4 in best-of-three matches) and 10.4 games per set.

On June 15, 2022, Hurkacz and Humbert played in the Halle Open Round of 16. Hurkacz took home the victory 7-6, 6-3.

Hurkacz and Humbert have played two sets, and Hurkacz has emerged with the upper hand, winning all of them.

Hurkacz has the edge in 22 total games versus Humbert, taking 13 of them.

Hurkacz and Humbert have played one time, averaging 22 games and two sets per match.

