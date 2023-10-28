The New York Islanders (3-2-1) and Columbus Blue Jackets (3-2-2) face off at Nationwide Arena on Saturday, October 28 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN. The Islanders took down the Ottawa Senators 3-2 in their most recent game, while the Blue Jackets are coming off a 4-3 overtime loss to the Montreal Canadiens.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Here is our pick for who will claim the win in Saturday's game.

Blue Jackets vs. Islanders Predictions for Saturday

Our computer model for this matchup calls for a final tally of Blue Jackets 4, Islanders 2.

Moneyline Pick: Blue Jackets (+130)

Blue Jackets (+130) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Blue Jackets (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Blue Jackets vs Islanders Additional Info

Blue Jackets Splits and Trends

The Blue Jackets (3-2-2 overall) have posted a record of 1-2-3 in contests that have required OT this season.

In the three games Columbus has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up four points.

Columbus has one point (0-1-1) in two games this season when it has scored a pair of goals.

The Blue Jackets have earned seven points in their four games with at least three goals scored.

This season, Columbus has recorded a single power-play goal in three games and registered five points with a record of 2-0-1.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Columbus has posted a record of 1-0-2 (four points).

The Blue Jackets' opponents have had more shots in four games. The Blue Jackets finished 2-2-0 in those matchups (four points).

Team Stats Comparison

Islanders Rank Islanders AVG Blue Jackets AVG Blue Jackets Rank 22nd 2.67 Goals Scored 2.86 18th 19th 3.17 Goals Allowed 3.29 20th 13th 31.7 Shots 33.3 6th 28th 35.2 Shots Allowed 32.6 24th 20th 15% Power Play % 20% 15th 19th 75% Penalty Kill % 80% 15th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Blue Jackets vs. Islanders Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.