Blue Jackets vs. Islanders Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 28
The New York Islanders (3-2-1) and Columbus Blue Jackets (3-2-2) face off at Nationwide Arena on Saturday, October 28 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN. The Islanders took down the Ottawa Senators 3-2 in their most recent game, while the Blue Jackets are coming off a 4-3 overtime loss to the Montreal Canadiens.
Here is our pick for who will claim the win in Saturday's game.
Blue Jackets vs. Islanders Predictions for Saturday
Our computer model for this matchup calls for a final tally of Blue Jackets 4, Islanders 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Blue Jackets (+130)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Spread Pick: Blue Jackets (+1.5)
Blue Jackets vs Islanders Additional Info
Blue Jackets Splits and Trends
- The Blue Jackets (3-2-2 overall) have posted a record of 1-2-3 in contests that have required OT this season.
- In the three games Columbus has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up four points.
- Columbus has one point (0-1-1) in two games this season when it has scored a pair of goals.
- The Blue Jackets have earned seven points in their four games with at least three goals scored.
- This season, Columbus has recorded a single power-play goal in three games and registered five points with a record of 2-0-1.
- When it outshoots its opponent this season, Columbus has posted a record of 1-0-2 (four points).
- The Blue Jackets' opponents have had more shots in four games. The Blue Jackets finished 2-2-0 in those matchups (four points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Islanders Rank
|Islanders AVG
|Blue Jackets AVG
|Blue Jackets Rank
|22nd
|2.67
|Goals Scored
|2.86
|18th
|19th
|3.17
|Goals Allowed
|3.29
|20th
|13th
|31.7
|Shots
|33.3
|6th
|28th
|35.2
|Shots Allowed
|32.6
|24th
|20th
|15%
|Power Play %
|20%
|15th
|19th
|75%
|Penalty Kill %
|80%
|15th
Blue Jackets vs. Islanders Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
