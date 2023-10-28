Will Ivan Provorov Score a Goal Against the Islanders on October 28?
For people wanting to wager on the upcoming game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the New York Islanders on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Ivan Provorov a player who is likely find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.
Will Ivan Provorov score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Provorov stats and insights
- Provorov is yet to score through seven games this season.
- This is his first game of the season against the Islanders.
- He has picked up four assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
Islanders defensive stats
- The Islanders have conceded 19 goals in total (3.2 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Islanders have one shutout, and they average 26 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.
Blue Jackets vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
