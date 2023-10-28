Ivan Provorov and the Columbus Blue Jackets will play the New York Islanders at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28, 2023. Considering a wager on Provorov? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Ivan Provorov vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Provorov Season Stats Insights

Provorov has averaged 23:49 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -2).

Provorov has yet to score a goal through seven games this year.

Provorov has a point in five of seven games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

In five of seven games this year, Provorov has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Provorov's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 46.5% that he goes over.

Provorov has an implied probability of 41.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Provorov Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders have conceded 19 goals in total (3.2 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's -3 goal differential ranks 22nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 7 Games 4 6 Points 2 0 Goals 0 6 Assists 2

