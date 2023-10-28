After three rounds of play at the 2023 Maybank Championship, Rose Zhang is in the lead (+190), shooting an 18-under 198.

Maybank Championship Fourth Round Information

Start Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Venue: TPC Kuala Lumpur

TPC Kuala Lumpur Location: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Par/Distance: Par 72/6,596 yards

Maybank Championship Best Odds to Win

Atthaya Thitikul

Tee Time: 9:17 PM ET

9:17 PM ET Current Rank: 2nd (-17)

2nd (-17) Odds to Win: +150

Thitikul Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 66 -6 7 1 8th Round 2 71 -1 1 0 36th Round 3 62 -10 10 0 1st

Rose Zhang

Tee Time: 9:17 PM ET

9:17 PM ET Current Rank: 1st (-18)

1st (-18) Odds to Win: +190

Zhang Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 65 -7 7 0 3rd Round 2 68 -4 7 1 7th Round 3 65 -7 8 1 3rd

Thidapa Suwannapura

Tee Time: 9:17 PM ET

9:17 PM ET Current Rank: 2nd (-17)

2nd (-17) Odds to Win: +550

Suwannapura Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 63 -9 7 0 1st Round 2 69 -3 5 2 14th Round 3 67 -5 6 1 8th

Sei-young Kim

Tee Time: 9:06 PM ET

9:06 PM ET Current Rank: 4th (-15)

4th (-15) Odds to Win: +1200

Kim Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 69 -3 5 2 22nd Round 2 67 -5 7 2 4th Round 3 65 -7 7 0 3rd

Megan Khang

Tee Time: 9:06 PM ET

9:06 PM ET Current Rank: 5th (-14)

5th (-14) Odds to Win: +1800

Khang Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 67 -5 5 0 12th Round 2 70 -2 4 2 23rd Round 3 65 -7 7 0 3rd

Maybank Championship Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Current Rank Odds to Win Nasa Hataoka 5th (-14) +2000 Hae-Ran Ryu 48th (-3) +3500 Celine Boutier 8th (-13) +3500 Pie-Yun Chien 5th (-14) +4500 Patty Tavatanakit 58th (-1) +6000 Aditi Ashook 58th (-1) +6000 Lydia Ko 10th (-12) +9000 Gemma Dryburgh 8th (-13) +10000 Jenny Shin 52nd (-2) +10000 Ashleigh Buhai 46th (-4) +11000

