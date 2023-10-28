The Ohio Bobcats (6-2) host a MAC clash against the Miami (OH) RedHawks (6-2) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium.

On the defensive side of the ball, Ohio has been a top-25 unit, ranking fifth-best by surrendering only 13.9 points per game. The offense ranks 104th (22.5 points per game). With 29.8 points per game on offense, Miami (OH) ranks 56th in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 28th, surrendering 19.4 points per contest.

Below we dive into all of the details you need before this matchup begins, including how to watch on CBS Sports Network.

Miami (OH) vs. Ohio Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream:

Watch this game on Fubo City: Athens, Ohio

Athens, Ohio Venue: Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium

How to Watch Week 9 Games

Miami (OH) vs. Ohio Key Statistics

Miami (OH) Ohio 365.9 (61st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 349 (80th) 331.3 (62nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 259.5 (12th) 154.1 (71st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 142.1 (85th) 211.8 (87th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 206.9 (96th) 10 (63rd) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (89th) 6 (119th) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (20th)

Miami (OH) Stats Leaders

Brett Gabbert has compiled 1,634 yards on 59% passing while tossing 14 touchdown passes with five interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 140 yards with two scores.

Rashad Amos has rushed for 413 yards on 97 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground.

Kenny Tracy has taken 35 carries and totaled 184 yards with two touchdowns.

Gage Larvadain has totaled 31 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 589 (73.6 yards per game). He's been targeted 48 times and has seven touchdowns.

Joe Wilkins has caught 23 passes and compiled 325 receiving yards (40.6 per game) with one touchdown.

Cade McDonald's 28 targets have resulted in 20 grabs for 274 yards and two touchdowns.

Ohio Stats Leaders

Kurtis Rourke has 1,343 passing yards for Ohio, completing 62.9% of his passes and throwing nine touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 184 rushing yards (23 ypg) on 38 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Sieh Bangura has 448 rushing yards on 108 carries with three touchdowns.

O'Shaan Allison has been handed the ball 104 times this year and racked up 346 yards (43.3 per game) with one touchdown.

Sam Wiglusz's 440 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 61 times and has collected 39 receptions and three touchdowns.

Miles Cross has caught 26 passes for 338 yards (42.3 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Ty Walton has a total of 206 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 22 throws and scoring one touchdown.

