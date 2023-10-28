The Ohio Bobcats (6-2) will square off against a fellow MAC opponent, the Miami (OH) RedHawks (6-2) in a matchup on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium. The RedHawks will attempt to pull off an upset as 7.5-point underdogs. An over/under of 39.5 points has been set for the contest.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Ohio vs. Miami (OH) matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Miami (OH) vs. Ohio Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network

Athens, Ohio

Athens, Ohio Venue: Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium

Miami (OH) vs. Ohio Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Week 9 Odds

Miami (OH) vs. Ohio Betting Trends

Miami (OH) has covered five times in seven games with a spread this year.

The RedHawks have been an underdog by 7.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

Ohio has covered four times in seven games with a spread this season.

The Bobcats have covered the spread twice this season (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites.

Miami (OH) 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the MAC +500 Bet $100 to win $500

