Miami (OH) vs. Ohio: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 28
The Ohio Bobcats (6-2) will square off against a fellow MAC opponent, the Miami (OH) RedHawks (6-2) in a matchup on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium. The RedHawks will attempt to pull off an upset as 7.5-point underdogs. An over/under of 39.5 points has been set for the contest.
In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Ohio vs. Miami (OH) matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Miami (OH) vs. Ohio Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Athens, Ohio
- Venue: Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Miami (OH) vs. Ohio Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Ohio Moneyline
|Miami (OH) Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Ohio (-7.5)
|39.5
|-275
|+220
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Ohio (-1.5)
|39.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 9 Odds
- Syracuse vs Virginia Tech
- Georgia State vs Georgia Southern
- Colorado vs UCLA
- Oklahoma vs Kansas
- Oregon State vs Arizona
- Indiana vs Penn State
- Pittsburgh vs Notre Dame
- Oregon vs Utah
- West Virginia vs UCF
- Purdue vs Nebraska
- Cincinnati vs Oklahoma State
- Tulane vs Rice
- BYU vs Texas
- South Carolina vs Texas A&M
- Florida Atlantic vs Charlotte
- Ohio State vs Wisconsin
- Tennessee vs Kentucky
- Georgia vs Florida
- Duke vs Louisville
- Washington vs Stanford
- Florida State vs Wake Forest
- UNLV vs Fresno State
- Houston vs Kansas State
Miami (OH) vs. Ohio Betting Trends
- Miami (OH) has covered five times in seven games with a spread this year.
- The RedHawks have been an underdog by 7.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.
- Ohio has covered four times in seven games with a spread this season.
- The Bobcats have covered the spread twice this season (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites.
Miami (OH) 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the MAC
|+500
|Bet $100 to win $500
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.