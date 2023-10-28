MAC rivals meet when the Ohio Bobcats (6-2) host the Miami (OH) RedHawks (6-2) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium. Ohio is favored by 7.5 points. The over/under is 39.5 for the game.

On the defensive side of the ball, Ohio has been a top-25 unit, ranking fourth-best by surrendering just 259.5 yards per game. The offense ranks 97th (349 yards per game). In terms of total yards, Miami (OH) ranks 83rd in the FBS (365.9 total yards per game) and 33rd defensively (331.3 total yards allowed per contest).

Miami (OH) vs. Ohio Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

Location: Athens, Ohio

Venue: Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium

TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Ohio vs Miami (OH) Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Ohio -7.5 -110 -110 39.5 -105 -115 -275 +220

Miami (OH) Recent Performance

In their past three games, the RedHawks are gaining 323.3 yards per game (-82-worst in college football) and conceding 252 (14th-best), ranking them among the worst squads offensively, but among the best defensively.

The RedHawks are putting up 26 points per game in their past three games (fourth-worst in college football), and conceding 14 per game (20th-best).

In its past three games, Miami (OH) has thrown for 198.3 yards per game (-19-worst in the nation), and allowed 122.7 in the air (13th-best).

The RedHawks are accumulating 125 rushing yards per game in their past three games (-29-worst in college football), and allowing 129.3 per game (96th).

In their last three contests, the RedHawks have two wins against the spread, and are 2-1 overall.

Miami (OH) has gone over the total once in its past three contests.

Week 9 MAC Betting Trends

Miami (OH) Betting Records & Stats

Miami (OH) has a 5-2-0 record against the spread this season.

The RedHawks have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.

The teams have hit the over in three of Miami (OH)'s seven games with a set total.

Miami (OH) has entered the game as an underdog three times this season and won once.

Miami (OH) has entered two games this season as the underdog by +220 or more and is in those contests.

Miami (OH) Stats Leaders

Brett Gabbert has thrown for 1,634 yards (204.3 ypg) while completing 59% of his passes and collecting 14 touchdown passes with five interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 140 yards with two touchdowns.

Rashad Amos has run the ball 97 times for 413 yards, with four touchdowns.

Kenny Tracy has racked up 35 carries and totaled 184 yards with two touchdowns.

Gage Larvadain has racked up 589 receiving yards on 31 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring seven touchdowns as a receiver.

Joe Wilkins has put together a 325-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 23 passes on 42 targets.

Cade McDonald has racked up 274 reciving yards (34.3 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Caiden Woullard has six sacks to pace the team, and also has six TFL and 26 tackles.

Matthew Salopek, Miami (OH)'s leading tackler, has 65 tackles, three TFL, and two sacks this year.

Michael Dowell has picked off a team-high two passes. He also has 28 tackles, one TFL, and two passes defended to his name.

