The Ohio Bobcats (6-2) have a MAC matchup versus the Miami (OH) RedHawks (6-2). For odds and best bets, keep scrolling.

When and Where is Ohio vs. Miami (OH)?

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Athens, Ohio

Athens, Ohio Venue: Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Ohio 23, Miami (OH) 17

Ohio 23, Miami (OH) 17 Ohio has won 75% of the games this season when it was favored on the moneyline (3-1).

The Bobcats have won all three games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -275 or shorter.

Miami (OH) has won one of the three games it has played as an underdog this season.

The RedHawks have a record of in games where sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +220 on the moneyline.

The Bobcats have an implied moneyline win probability of 73.3% in this contest.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Miami (OH) (+7.5)



Miami (OH) (+7.5) Ohio is 4-3-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Bobcats have two against the spread wins in three games as a favorite of 7.5 points or more.

In seven games played Miami (OH) has recorded five wins against the spread.

The RedHawks have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 7.5 points or more (in two chances).

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (39.5)



Over (39.5) Ohio and its opponents have combined to score more than 39.5 points in a game just twice this season.

In the Miami (OH)'s eight games this season, four have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's point total of 39.5.

The over/under for the matchup of 39.5 is 12.8 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Ohio (22.5 points per game) and Miami (OH) (29.8 points per game).

Splits Tables

Ohio

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 48.8 46.8 50.3 Implied Total AVG 29.4 30.7 28.5 ATS Record 4-3-0 2-1-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 2-5-0 1-2-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-1 2-0 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-1 1-0 1-1

Miami (OH)

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 45.5 44.5 45.9 Implied Total AVG 27.9 24.5 29.2 ATS Record 5-2-0 1-1-0 4-1-0 Over/Under Record 3-4-0 0-2-0 3-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-0 1-0 3-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 0-1 1-1

