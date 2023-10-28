Two of the nation's toughest defenses square off when the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (7-0) bring college football's third-ranked scoring defense into a matchup with the Wisconsin Badgers (5-2), who have the No. 20 scoring defense, on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The Buckeyes are heavy, 14.5-point favorites. The point total for the outing is set at 45.5.

On defense, Ohio State has been a top-25 unit, ranking third-best by surrendering just 10 points per game. The offense ranks 35th (33.7 points per game). From an offensive standpoint, Wisconsin is compiling 395.9 total yards per game (65th-ranked). It ranks 40th in the FBS defensively (333.4 total yards allowed per game).

Ohio State vs. Wisconsin Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Location: Madison, Wisconsin

Venue: Camp Randall Stadium

TV Channel: NBC

Ohio State vs Wisconsin Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Ohio State -14.5 -110 -110 45.5 -110 -110 -650 +475

Ohio State Recent Performance

While the Buckeyes have ranked -36-worst in total yards per game over the last three games (411), they rank 19th-best on defense (266.3 total yards allowed) over that stretch.

The Buckeyes rank 57th in scoring offense over the last three games (32.7 points per game), but they rank eighth-best in scoring defense over that timeframe (12 points per game allowed).

Ohio State ranks 57th in the FBS with 173.7 passing yards allowed per game on defense over the previous three games, but it has really been rolling on offense, as it ranks 20th-best with 313.3 passing yards per game during that stretch.

The last three games have seen the Buckeyes' rushing offense play poorly, ranking -88-worst in the FBS in rushing yards (97.7 per game). They rank 31st on defense (92.7 rushing yards surrendered per contest).

The Buckeyes have covered the spread in their past three games, and went 3-0 overall.

Ohio State's past three games have not hit the over.

Week 9 Big Ten Betting Trends

Ohio State Betting Records & Stats

Ohio State has gone 4-2-1 ATS this season.

The Buckeyes have been favored by 14.5 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in three of those matchups.

In Ohio State's seven games with a set total, one has hit the over (14.3%).

Ohio State has been favored on the moneyline a total of six times this season, and they've won all of those games.

Ohio State has played four times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -650 or shorter, and earned a victory in each game.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Buckeyes' implied win probability is 86.7%.

Ohio State Stats Leaders

Kyle McCord has compiled 1,937 yards (276.7 ypg) on 131-of-205 passing with 12 touchdowns compared to one interception this season.

TreVeyon Henderson has carried the ball 44 times for a team-high 295 yards on the ground and has found the end zone five times.

DeaMonte Trayanum has piled up 257 yards on 60 attempts, scoring three times.

Marvin Harrison Jr.'s 766 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 74 times and has collected 42 receptions and six touchdowns.

Cade Stover has caught 27 passes for 429 yards (61.3 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Emeka Egbuka has hauled in 22 receptions for 303 yards, an average of 43.3 yards per game. He's scored three times as a receiver this season.

J.T. Tuimoloau has four sacks to pace the team, and also has three TFL and 20 tackles.

Ohio State's top-tackler, Tommy Eichenberg, has 51 tackles, one TFL, and one sack this year.

Jermaine Mathews Jr. leads the team with one interception, while also recording four tackles and one pass defended.

