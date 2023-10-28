Our computer model predicts the Ohio State Buckeyes will take down the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday, October 28 at 7:30 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Camp Randall Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Ohio State vs. Wisconsin Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Toss Up (45.5) Ohio State 29, Wisconsin 15

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 9 Big Ten Predictions

Ohio State Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Ohio State vs. Wisconsin? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Buckeyes an 86.7% chance to win.

The Buckeyes' record against the spread is 4-2-1.

In games it is played as 14.5-point favorites or more, Ohio State has an ATS record of 3-2.

One of the Buckeyes' seven games this season has gone over the point total.

The average total for Ohio State games this season has been 56.1, 10.6 points higher than the total for this game.

Wisconsin Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Badgers based on the moneyline is 17.4%.

So far this year, the Badgers have compiled a 3-3-0 record against the spread.

Three of the Badgers' six games with a set total have hit the over (50%).

The average point total for Wisconsin this year is 5.5 points higher than this game's over/under.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Buckeyes vs. Badgers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Ohio State 33.7 10 38.8 11.5 27 8 Wisconsin 26.9 18.3 25.8 14.8 28.3 23

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.