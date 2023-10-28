MAC opponents match up when the Ohio Bobcats (6-2) and the Miami (OH) RedHawks (6-2) play on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium.

Ohio owns the 104th-ranked offense this year (22.5 points per game), and has been better on the other side of the ball, ranking fifth-best with only 13.9 points allowed per game. From an offensive perspective, Miami (OH) is accumulating 29.8 points per contest (56th-ranked). It ranks 28th in the FBS defensively (19.4 points allowed per game).

Find out how to watch this matchup on CBS Sports Network in the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Ohio vs. Miami (OH) Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Athens, Ohio

Athens, Ohio Venue: Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 9 Games

Ohio vs. Miami (OH) Key Statistics

Ohio Miami (OH) 349.0 (80th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 365.9 (61st) 259.5 (12th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 331.3 (62nd) 142.1 (85th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 154.1 (71st) 206.9 (96th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 211.8 (87th) 12 (89th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (63rd) 13 (20th) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (119th)

Ohio Stats Leaders

Kurtis Rourke has 1,343 passing yards for Ohio, completing 62.9% of his passes and recording nine touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 184 rushing yards (23.0 ypg) on 38 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Sieh Bangura has 448 rushing yards on 108 carries with three touchdowns.

This season, O'Shaan Allison has carried the ball 104 times for 346 yards (43.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Sam Wiglusz's leads his squad with 440 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 39 receptions (out of 61 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Miles Cross has put together a 338-yard season so far with four touchdowns, hauling in 26 passes on 45 targets.

Ty Walton has been the target of 32 passes and hauled in 22 receptions for 206 yards, an average of 25.8 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Miami (OH) Stats Leaders

Brett Gabbert has put up 1,634 passing yards, or 204.3 per game, so far this season. He has completed 59% of his passes and has thrown 14 touchdowns with five interceptions. He's also helped out on the ground with 17.5 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner two times.

The team's top rusher, Rashad Amos, has carried the ball 97 times for 413 yards (51.6 per game) with four touchdowns.

Kenny Tracy has run for 184 yards across 35 attempts, scoring two touchdowns.

Gage Larvadain leads his squad with 589 receiving yards on 31 catches with seven touchdowns.

Joe Wilkins has caught 23 passes and compiled 325 receiving yards (40.6 per game) with one touchdown.

Cade McDonald's 20 grabs (on 28 targets) have netted him 274 yards (34.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Ohio or Miami (OH) gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.