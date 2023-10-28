The Ohio Bobcats (6-2) will face off against a fellow MAC opponent, the Miami (OH) RedHawks (6-2) in a matchup on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium. The Bobcats are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 7.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 39.5 points.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Ohio vs. Miami (OH) matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Ohio vs. Miami (OH) Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network

Athens, Ohio

Athens, Ohio Venue: Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium

Ohio vs. Miami (OH) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Week 9 Odds

Ohio vs. Miami (OH) Betting Trends

Ohio is 4-3-0 ATS this season.

The Bobcats have covered the spread twice this season (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites.

Miami (OH) is 5-2-0 ATS this year.

The RedHawks have covered the spread once this year (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.

Ohio 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the MAC +175 Bet $100 to win $175

