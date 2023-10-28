The Ohio Bobcats (6-2) are 7.5-point favorites when they host the Miami (OH) RedHawks (6-2) in a MAC matchup on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium. This game has an over/under of 39.5 points.

Ohio ranks 97th in total offense this season (349.0 yards per game), but has been thriving on the defensive side of the ball, ranking fourth-best in the FBS with 349.0 yards allowed per game. From an offensive perspective, Miami (OH) is generating 29.8 points per contest (56th-ranked). It ranks 28th in the FBS on the other side of the ball (19.4 points surrendered per game).

Ohio vs. Miami (OH) Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Athens, Ohio

Athens, Ohio Venue: Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium

Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Ohio vs Miami (OH) Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Ohio -7.5 -110 -110 39.5 -105 -115 -275 +220

Ohio Recent Performance

In terms of total offense, the Bobcats rank -46-worst with 393.3 total yards per game over their last three contests. Defensively, they rank 32nd by surrendering 299.7 total yards per game over their last three contests.

The last three games have seen the Bobcats' offense play poorly, ranking -4-worst in the FBS in points (25.0 points per game). They rank 50th on the other side of the ball (19.0 points surrendered per game).

Looking at Ohio's last three games, it has put up 244.7 passing yards per game on offense (94th-ranked) and has given up 193.7 passing yards per game on defense (86th-ranked).

The Bobcats have been a bottom-25 rushing offense over their last three games, producing 148.7 rushing yards per game during that stretch (sixth-worst). They've been more successful on the other side of the ball, ceding 106.0 rushing yards per game (52nd-ranked).

Over their past three contests, the Bobcats have one win against the spread, and are 2-1 overall.

Ohio has hit the over once in its past three contests.

Week 9 MAC Betting Trends

Ohio Betting Records & Stats

Ohio has posted a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season.

The Bobcats have been favored by 7.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in two of those matchups.

Ohio has gone over in two of seven games with a set total (28.6%).

Ohio has a 3-1 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 75% of those games).

Ohio has played three times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -275 or shorter, and claimed a victory in each game.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Bobcats a 73.3% chance to win.

Ohio Stats Leaders

Kurtis Rourke has 1,343 passing yards for Ohio, completing 62.9% of his passes and tossing nine touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 184 rushing yards (23.0 ypg) on 38 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Sieh Bangura, has carried the ball 108 times for 448 yards (56.0 per game), scoring three times.

O'Shaan Allison has been handed the ball 104 times this year and racked up 346 yards (43.3 per game) with one touchdown.

Sam Wiglusz's 440 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 61 times and has registered 39 catches and three touchdowns.

Miles Cross has hauled in 26 receptions totaling 338 yards, finding the end zone four times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Ty Walton has a total of 206 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 22 passes and scoring one touchdown.

Rayyan Buell has collected 3.5 sacks to pace the team, while also recording 8.0 TFL and 22 tackles.

Bryce Houston, Ohio's leading tackler, has 75 tackles, 4.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and two interceptions this year.

Austin Brawley has picked off a team-leading two passes. He also has 29 tackles and two passes defended to his name.

