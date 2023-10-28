The No. 8 Oregon Ducks (6-1), with college football's 12th-ranked run defense, take on the No. 13 Utah Utes (6-1) and their sixth-ranked run D on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The Ducks are 6.5-point favorites. An over/under of 47.5 points has been set for the contest.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Oregon vs. Utah matchup in this article.

Oregon vs. Utah Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Salt Lake City, Utah
  • Venue: Rice-Eccles Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Oregon vs. Utah Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Oregon Moneyline Utah Moneyline
BetMGM Oregon (-6.5) 47.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Oregon (-6.5) 47.5 -235 +190 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 9 Odds

Oregon vs. Utah Betting Trends

  • Oregon has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing twice.
  • The Ducks have an ATS record of 3-1 when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites this season.
  • Utah has put together a 4-3-0 record against the spread this year.
  • The Utes have been an underdog by 6.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Oregon & Utah 2023 Futures Odds

Oregon
To Win the National Champ. +3000 Bet $100 to win $3000
To Win the Pac-12 +225 Bet $100 to win $225
Utah
To Win the National Champ. +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000
To Win the Pac-12 +750 Bet $100 to win $750

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.