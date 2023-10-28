Pacers vs. Cavaliers Injury Report Today - October 28
Ahead of a matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers (1-1), the Indiana Pacers (1-0) are keeping their eye on just one player on the injury report. The game begins at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Indiana Pacers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Tyrese Haliburton
|PG
|Questionable
|Illness
|20
|3
|11
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today
Cavaliers Injuries: Darius Garland: Questionable (Hamstring), Ricky Rubio: Out (Personal), Jarrett Allen: Out (Ankle)
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Pacers vs. Cavaliers Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: BSOH and BSIN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Pacers vs. Cavaliers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Cavaliers
|-3.5
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.