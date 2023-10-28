According to our computer model, the Texas Longhorns will beat the BYU Cougars when the two teams play at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 28, which begins at 3:30 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Texas vs. BYU Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Texas (-19.5) Toss Up (50.5) Texas 37, BYU 14

Texas Betting Info (2023)

The Longhorns have a 92.3% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Longhorns have three wins in seven games against the spread this season.

Texas has not covered a spread when playing as at least 19.5-point favorites (0-3).

Two of the Longhorns' seven games have gone over the point total.

Texas games average 55.9 total points per game this season, 5.4 greater than the over/under for this matchup.

BYU Betting Info (2023)

The Cougars have a 12.1% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Cougars have a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season.

Four of the Cougars' five games with a set total have hit the over (80%).

BYU games this year have averaged a total of 50.8 points, 0.3 more than the point total in this matchup.

Longhorns vs. Cougars 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Texas 34.4 17.4 36 11.3 34.3 18 BYU 27.6 24.3 29.3 14.3 25.3 37.7

