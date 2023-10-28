The UCF Knights (3-4) meet a fellow Big 12 opponent when they host the West Virginia Mountaineers (4-3) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at FBC Mortgage Stadium.

UCF is averaging 34.1 points per game on offense, which ranks them 28th in the FBS. On the other side of the ball, the defense ranks 91st, surrendering 28.3 points per contest. From an offensive standpoint, West Virginia is putting up 394 total yards per contest (69th-ranked). It ranks 60th in the FBS defensively (365.9 total yards given up per game).

We dig deep into all of the info you need before this matchup begins in this article, including how to watch on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

UCF vs. West Virginia Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 9 Games

UCF vs. West Virginia Key Statistics

UCF West Virginia 499.6 (15th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 394 (86th) 395.1 (74th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 365.9 (51st) 232.4 (5th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 191.4 (24th) 267.1 (39th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 202.6 (99th) 10 (63rd) Turnovers (Rank) 9 (49th) 6 (118th) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (106th)

UCF Stats Leaders

Timmy McClain has thrown for 1,008 yards (144 ypg) to lead UCF, completing 63.9% of his passes and tossing nine touchdown passes compared to two interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 102 rushing yards on 39 carries with one rushing touchdown.

RJ Harvey has racked up 612 yards on 112 carries while finding the end zone six times. He's also caught 10 passes for 180 yards (25.7 per game) and two touchdowns through the air.

Johnny Richardson has been handed the ball 59 times this year and racked up 456 yards (65.1 per game) with one touchdown.

Javon Baker has hauled in 26 receptions for 551 yards (78.7 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone four times as a receiver.

Kobe Hudson has caught 23 passes for 496 yards (70.9 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Xavier Townsend has been the target of 33 passes and hauled in 20 grabs for 190 yards, an average of 27.1 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

West Virginia Stats Leaders

Garrett Greene has thrown for 1,184 yards (169.1 ypg) to lead West Virginia, completing 52.2% of his passes and tossing eight touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 349 yards (49.9 ypg) on 61 carries with five touchdowns.

CJ Donaldson is his team's leading rusher with 116 carries for 453 yards, or 64.7 per game. He's found paydirt six times on the ground, as well.

Devin Carter has racked up 311 receiving yards on 17 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Hudson Clement has caught 12 passes and compiled 298 receiving yards (42.6 per game) with four touchdowns.

Kole Taylor's 20 catches (on 35 targets) have netted him 236 yards (33.7 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed UCF or West Virginia gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.