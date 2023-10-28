Looking for info on how to watch all of the Week 9 college football action? Below, we highlight how you can watch all four games involving teams from the Southland.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Southland Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Texas A&M-Commerce Lions at Houston Christian Huskies 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at Nicholls State Colonels 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Incarnate Word Cardinals at Lamar Cardinals 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Northwestern State Demons at McNeese Cowboys 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28 -

Get your fix this season by signing up for Fubo and ESPN+!