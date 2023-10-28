In the game between the Youngstown State Penguins and Missouri State Bears on Saturday, October 28 at 2:00 PM, our computer model expects the Penguins to come away with the victory. Seeking projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Youngstown State vs. Missouri State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Youngstown State (-8.0) 62.6 Youngstown State 35, Missouri State 27

Youngstown State Betting Info (2023)

The Penguins have won twice against the spread this year.

Missouri State Betting Info (2023)

The Bears is 1-4-0 against the spread this season.

In theBears' five games with a set total, two have hit the over (40%).

Penguins vs. Bears 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Youngstown State 35.9 27.4 43.0 19.8 26.3 37.7 Missouri State 30.4 28.9 32.3 25.3 29.0 31.5

