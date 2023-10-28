The Youngstown State Penguins (4-3) square off against a fellow MVFC opponent when they visit the Missouri State Bears (3-4) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Arnold D. Stambaugh Stadium.

Youngstown State owns the 68th-ranked defense this season (27.4 points allowed per game), and has been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 14th-best with 35.9 points per game. Missouri State ranks 30th with 401.9 total yards per game on offense, and it ranks 103rd with 410.9 total yards given up per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Youngstown State vs. Missouri State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Youngstown, Ohio

Youngstown, Ohio Venue: Arnold D. Stambaugh Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 9 Games

Youngstown State vs. Missouri State Key Statistics

Youngstown State Missouri State 422.3 (26th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 401.9 (36th) 345.6 (55th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 410.9 (97th) 193.4 (22nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 104 (105th) 228.9 (40th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 297.9 (7th) 1 (53rd) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (80th) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (35th)

Youngstown State Stats Leaders

Mitch Davidson has 1,525 yards passing for Youngstown State, completing 69.6% of his passes and recording 11 touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 84 rushing yards (12 ypg) on 34 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Tyshon King has 631 rushing yards on 99 carries with nine touchdowns.

This season, Dra Rushton has carried the ball 85 times for 388 yards (55.4 per game) and six touchdowns.

Bryce Oliver's 428 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 39 times and has totaled 33 receptions and three touchdowns.

C.J. Charleston has hauled in 23 receptions totaling 390 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Max Tomczak has a total of 295 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 20 passes and scoring one touchdown.

Missouri State Stats Leaders

Jordan Pachot has racked up 1,067 yards on 65.1% passing while recording nine touchdown passes with five interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Jacardia Wright, has carried the ball 106 times for 469 yards (67 per game) with three touchdowns. He's also caught 11 passes for 178 yards.

Jayden Becks has taken 15 carries and totaled 84 yards with one touchdown.

Raylen Sharpe paces his team with 531 receiving yards on 39 catches with three touchdowns.

Terique Owens has put together a 424-yard season so far with four touchdowns. He's caught 22 passes on 25 targets.

Jmariyae Robinson's 30 targets have resulted in 25 grabs for 279 yards and four touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Youngstown State or Missouri State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.