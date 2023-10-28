Zachary Werenski will be among those in action Saturday when his Columbus Blue Jackets play the New York Islanders at Nationwide Arena. There are prop bets for Werenski available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Zachary Werenski vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Werenski Season Stats Insights

In 5 games this season, Werenski has a plus-minus of 0, while averaging 22:55 on the ice per game.

Werenski has a goal in one of his five games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Werenski has a point in three of five games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

Werenski has an assist in three of five games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability that Werenski goes over his points over/under is 53.5%, based on the odds.

Werenski has an implied probability of 42.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Werenski Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders have given up 19 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks ninth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's -3 goal differential ranks 22nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 5 Games 1 4 Points 0 1 Goals 0 3 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.