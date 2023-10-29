Check out best bets for when the San Francisco 49ers (5-2) and the Cincinnati Bengals (3-3) square off at Levi's Stadium on Sunday, October 29, 2023.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on 49ers vs. Bengals? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When is 49ers vs. Bengals?

  • Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023
  • Time: 4:25 PM ET
  • TV: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!

Best Moneyline Bet

  • The 49ers are the bet in this game. They're favored by 8.8 more points in the model than BetMGM (14.3 to 5.5).
  • The 49ers have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 68.6%.
  • The 49ers have put together a 5-2 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 71.4% of those games).
  • San Francisco has a 3-2 record (winning 60% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -218 or shorter.
  • The Bengals have not played a game this season while listed as the underdog.
  • Cincinnati has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +180 moneyline set for this game.

Who will win? The 49ers or Bengals? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!

Other Week 8 Best Bets

  • Saints vs Colts
  • Eagles vs Commanders
  • Vikings vs Packers
  • Rams vs Cowboys
  • Patriots vs Dolphins

    • Against the Spread Pick

    • Pick ATS: San Francisco (-5.5)
    • The 49ers are 4-3-0 against the spread this season.
    • In games it has played as 5.5-point favorites or more, San Francisco has an ATS record of 2-3.
    • The Bengals have put together a record of 2-3-1 against the spread this year.

    Parlay your bets together on the 49ers vs. Bengals matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

    Best Over/Under Pick

    • Pick OU: Under (43.5)
    • These two teams average 45.4 points per game combined, 1.9 more than the total of 43.5.
    • Opponents of the two teams average a combined 6.7 fewer points per game (36.8) than this game's over/under of 43.5 points.
    • 49ers games have gone over the point total on three of seven occasions (42.9%).
    • The Bengals have hit the over in two of six games with a set total (33.3%).

    Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

    George Kittle Receptions (Our pick: 4.5/Under)

    Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
    7 42.0 3

    Joe Mixon Receptions (Our pick: 3.5/Under)

    Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
    6 61.0 1 17.3 0

    Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.