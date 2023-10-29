Star running back Christian McCaffrey and the San Francisco 49ers play the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET at Levi's Stadium.

Most of the top contributors for the 49ers and the Bengals will have player props on the table for this game.

Sign up to bet on the 49ers-Bengals matchup or any other NFL game at FanDuel, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Joe Mixon Touchdown Odds

Mixon Odds to Score First TD: +750

Mixon Odds to Score Anytime TD: +300

Christian McCaffrey Touchdown Odds

McCaffrey Odds to Score First TD: +310

McCaffrey Odds to Score Anytime TD: +130

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

More Bengals Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Joe Mixon - 54.5 (-113) 18.5 (-113) Tyler Boyd - - 32.5 (-113) Irvin Smith Jr. - - 14.5 (-113) Joe Burrow 245.5 (-113) 8.5 (-120) - Tee Higgins - - 47.5 (-113) Ja'Marr Chase - - 83.5 (-113)

More 49ers Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Brandon Aiyuk - - 67.5 (-113) Jauan Jennings - - 30.5 (-113) George Kittle - - 48.5 (-113) Christian McCaffrey - 75.5 (-113) 27.5 (-113) Brock Purdy 236.5 (-113) - -

Get the best new user bonus at FanDuel when you use our link to sign up to be on the NFL!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.