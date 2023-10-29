Bengals vs. 49ers: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 8
Sportsbooks give the San Francisco 49ers (5-2) the advantage on Sunday, October 29, 2023 against the Cincinnati Bengals (3-3). San Francisco is favored by 4 points. The game's point total is listed at 43.5.
The 49ers' recent betting trends and insights can be seen below before you bet on their matchup against Bengals. The recent betting trends and insights for the Bengals can be found in this article before they face the 49ers.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Bengals vs. 49ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|San Francisco Moneyline
|Cincinnati Moneyline
|BetMGM
|49ers (-4)
|43.5
|-210
|+170
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|49ers (-4.5)
|43.5
|-190
|+160
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Other Week 8 Odds
- Click here for Texans vs Panthers
- Click here for Chiefs vs Broncos
- Click here for Saints vs Colts
- Click here for Rams vs Cowboys
- Click here for Ravens vs Cardinals
Cincinnati vs. San Francisco Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California
- TV Info: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bengals vs. 49ers Betting Insights
- Cincinnati has won twice against the spread this season.
- A pair of Cincinnati six games in 2023 have hit the over.
- So far this season, San Francisco has posted a 4-2-1 record against the spread.
- The 49ers have two wins ATS (2-2-1) as a 4-point favorite or greater this season.
- The teams have hit the over in three of San Francisco's seven games with a set total.
Bengals Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
|Joe Mixon
|-
|-
|52.5 (-115)
|-
|-
|-
|Tyler Boyd
|-
|-
|-
|-
|32.5 (-115)
|-
|Irvin Smith Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14.5 (-115)
|-
|Joe Burrow
|245.5 (-115)
|1.5 (+115)
|8.5 (-118)
|-
|-
|-
|Tee Higgins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|45.5 (-115)
|-
|Ja'Marr Chase
|-
|-
|-
|-
|82.5 (-115)
|-
Payouts above are for the "over" bet.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.