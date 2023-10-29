Sportsbooks give the San Francisco 49ers (5-2) the advantage on Sunday, October 29, 2023 against the Cincinnati Bengals (3-3). San Francisco is favored by 4 points. The game's point total is listed at 43.5.

The 49ers' recent betting trends and insights can be seen below before you bet on their matchup against Bengals. The recent betting trends and insights for the Bengals can be found in this article before they face the 49ers.

Bengals vs. 49ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total San Francisco Moneyline Cincinnati Moneyline BetMGM 49ers (-4) 43.5 -210 +170 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel 49ers (-4.5) 43.5 -190 +160 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 8 Odds

Cincinnati vs. San Francisco Game Info

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California

Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California TV Info: CBS

Bengals vs. 49ers Betting Insights

Cincinnati has won twice against the spread this season.

A pair of Cincinnati six games in 2023 have hit the over.

So far this season, San Francisco has posted a 4-2-1 record against the spread.

The 49ers have two wins ATS (2-2-1) as a 4-point favorite or greater this season.

The teams have hit the over in three of San Francisco's seven games with a set total.

Bengals Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Joe Mixon - - 52.5 (-115) - - - Tyler Boyd - - - - 32.5 (-115) - Irvin Smith Jr. - - - - 14.5 (-115) - Joe Burrow 245.5 (-115) 1.5 (+115) 8.5 (-118) - - - Tee Higgins - - - - 45.5 (-115) - Ja'Marr Chase - - - - 82.5 (-115) - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

