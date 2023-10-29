Will Chase Brown Play in Week 8? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Chase Brown is listed as out and won't play in the Cincinnati Bengals' Week 8 game against the San Francisco 49ers, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Trying to find Brown's stats? Here is everything you need to know.
Heading into Week 8, Brown has two carries for six yards and zero touchdowns. A closer look at his season stats reveals he is averaging 3 yards per carry, and in the passing game he has three receptions (three targets) for seven yards.
Chase Brown Injury Status: Out (DNP)
- Reported Injury: Hamstring
- The Bengals have no other RB on the injury report.
Week 8 Injury Reports
Bengals vs. 49ers Game Info
- Game Day: October 29, 2023
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
Brown 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|2
|6
|0
|3
|3
|3
|7
|0
Brown Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 2
|Ravens
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@Titans
|0
|0
|0
|1
|-3
|0
|Week 5
|@Cardinals
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Week 6
|Seahawks
|1
|4
|0
|1
|8
|0
