Irvin Smith Jr. has a decent matchup when his Cincinnati Bengals meet the San Francisco 49ers in Week 8 (Sunday, 4:25 PM ET). The 49ers have given up 223.6 passing yards per game, 16th in the NFL.

Smith has posted 32 yards (on six catches) this year. He's been targeted 11 times, and is averaging 10.7 yards per game.

Smith vs. the 49ers

Smith vs the 49ers (since 2021): No games

No games Three players have collected 100 or more receiving yards in a game against San Francisco in the 2023 season.

The 49ers have surrendered a TD pass to five opposing players this year.

Two opposing players have hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with San Francisco on the season.

The 49ers allow 223.6 passing yards per game, the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense this season.

So far this year, the 49ers have given up seven passing TDs to their opponents, averaging one per game. That ranks seventh in the NFL.

Irvin Smith Jr. Receiving Props vs. the 49ers

Receiving Yards: 15.5 (-115)

Smith Receiving Insights

After three attempts, Smith will be aiming to go over a receiving yards over/under for the first time this year.

Smith has 4.7% of his team's target share (11 targets on 233 passing attempts).

He has picked up 2.9 yards per target (32 yards on 11 targets).

Smith does not have a TD reception this season in three games.

Smith's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Seahawks 10/15/2023 Week 6 2 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 9/17/2023 Week 2 4 TAR / 2 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 9/10/2023 Week 1 5 TAR / 3 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

