When Ja'Marr Chase takes the field for the Cincinnati Bengals in their Week 8 matchup versus the San Francisco 49ers (on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), will he find his way into the end zone? Before placing any wagers, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Chase will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Ja'Marr Chase score a touchdown against the 49ers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +120 (Bet $10 to win $12.00 if he scores a TD)

This campaign Chase has 50 receptions (73 targets), leading his team with 556 yards (92.7 per game) plus three TDs.

In one of six games this season, Chase has tallied a touchdown catch, with more than one TD in that contest.

Ja'Marr Chase Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Browns 9 5 39 0 Week 2 Ravens 8 5 31 0 Week 3 Rams 15 12 141 0 Week 4 @Titans 9 7 73 0 Week 5 @Cardinals 19 15 192 3 Week 6 Seahawks 13 6 80 0

Rep Ja'Marr Chase with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.